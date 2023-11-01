8,796 Palestinians Martyred By The Zionist-American aggression on Gaza

The number of martyrs of the Zionist-American aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 8,796 martyrs, including 3,648 children and 2,290 women, and the injured to 22,219, according to what was reported by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

For the 26th day, enemy forces continue their military operations in the Gaza Strip, carrying out dozens of air and artillery strikes, in addition to bombardment with tanks and gunboats.

It is noteworthy that the Zionist-American aggression committed a second massacre on Wednesday in Jabalia, Gaza, where dozens of Palestinians were martyred and others were injured in a bombing that targeted a residential square in the Al-Faluga area of the camp.