Abdulsalam: Islamic World Is Facing Difficult Test Regarding Genocide In Gaza

Ansar Allah spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam, confirmed that the Islamic world today is facing a difficult religious, moral and humanitarian test regarding the Zionist-American genocide that Gaza is being subjected to for the second month in a row.

Abdulsalam pointed out in a post on the “X” platform that the West was quick to open an air bridge to the Zionist entity to supply it with all the tools of killing and extermination, while there is no Islamic help for the besieged and bloody Gaza.

He stressed that Islamic countries must raise their voices loudly and warn of a new catastrophe, pointing out that the Zionist entity will face a flood of Muslim anger if it does not stop its barbaric aggression against Gaza.