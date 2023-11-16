Armed Forces Spokesman : Armed Forces Launched A Batch Of Ballistic Missiles At Various Targets Of Zionist Enemy

The official spokesman for the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, explained in a statement this evening that this operation came only 24 hours after another military operation carried out by the Armed Forces using drones on the same targets.

He stressed that the operations of the Yemeni armed forces against the Israeli enemy will not stop until the Israeli aggression against the brave Palestinian people in Gaza stops.

Below is the text of the statement:

Allah Said: “And incumbent upon Us was support of the believers.” God Almighty has spoken the truth.

Our armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, launched a batch of ballistic missiles at various targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories, including sensitive targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area, “Eilat,” only 24 hours after another military operation carried out by our armed forces with drones on the same targets.

As part of its military operations against the Israeli enemy, the Armed Forces confirm that they have begun taking all practical measures to implement the directives issued regarding the appropriate handling of any Israeli ship in the Red Sea.