Mohammed al-Houthi reacts to Palestinian resistance’s gratitude to Yemen’s position towards Gaza

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, expressed gratitude to the Jihad and Resistance movements, as well as to all the free individuals who have expressed their appreciation for Yemen’s stance towards Palestine.

“We in Yemen greatly appreciate your recognition of Yemen’s bravery and sacrifices, and we affirm that the Palestinian people deserve all the support and solidarity,” Mohammed Al-Houthi said in a post on his X account on Friday.

نشكر حركات الجهاد والمقاومة في فلسطين

والشعب الفلسطيني المجاهد في غزة

وكافة أحرار الأمة

الذين عبّروا ويعبّرون بأشكال مختلفة

عن الشكر والتقدير لموقف بلدنا قيادةً وشعباً المدافع عن الشعب الفلسطيني

والمواجه للعدو الإسرائيلي الأمريكي

ونقول لهم:

نثمّن تقديركم الكبير لشجاعة اليمن… pic.twitter.com/aX1SjGzIJM

— محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) November 24, 2023

He emphasized that the Palestinian people face Jewish aggression with courage and resilience, defending the holy sites, land, and upholding the values of freedom and dignity.

He continued: “Yemen’s position was based on faith, Arabism, morality and humanity, believing in unity in this just battle, loyalty to the martyr of Quranic culture and a translation of the directives of Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.”