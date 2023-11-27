Abdulsalam praises steadfastness of Palestinian people, thier resistance

The official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, praised Friday the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their brave resistance in the face of the Zionist-US aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Abdulsalam, in a post on (X), stated that “this exceptional steadfastness thwarted the enemy’s goals, forcing them to agree to a ceasefire on the resistance’s terms, adding that the enemy did not achieve any of its declared objectives.”

نبارك للشعب الفلسطيني العزيز صموده العظيم إلى جانب مقاومته الباسلة في مواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي الأمريكي على قطاع غزة، وهذا الصمود الاستثنائي أفشل أهداف العدو، فاضطر للهدنة بشروط المقاومة، ولم يحقق العدو أيا من أهدافه المعلنة، وبقيت وستبقى المقاومة في غزة وعلى رأسها حماس، وليس…

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) November 24, 2023

He added, “The resistance remains and will still be in Gaza, led by Hamas,” affirming that the enemy has no choice but to accept its strategic defeat from the first day of the “Aqsa Flood” operation.