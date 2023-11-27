At least 66 Palestinian journalists killed since October 7

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate announced the martyrdom of 66 journalists since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

In a statement on Saturday, the syndicate reported that 66 journalists and media workers have been martyred since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, including six female journalists.

The statement added that there are two missing journalists and 31 journalists have been detained by the occupation authorities in the Palestinian territories.

The syndicate called on all international, Arab, and Palestinian institutions working in the women’s and human rights sectors to monitor and pursue the Israeli occupation for its crimes against female journalists.

The four-day humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, extendable, went into effect on Friday, brokered by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States.