President Al-Mashat: Yemeni, Palestinian women subjected to atrocious crimes, buried under the debris of bombings

Mahdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed Islam has given women a great position, defined their responsibilities, and the nature of their participation, making them occupy the rank and position they deserve.

These remarks were conveyed through a speech delivered by Minister of Human Rights Ali Al-Dailami, acting on behalf of President Al-Mashat.

The address took place on Saturday during the inauguration of the National Conference on Women and Girls as Partners in Building and Development. This event spanned two days and was organized by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund and UNICEF.

President Al-Mashat underscored the esteemed position that Islam accords to women, defining their responsibilities and delineating the nature of their engagement, thereby enabling them to rightfully assume their place in society. However, he criticized the prevalence of misleading concepts such as “women’s rights,” which are promoted while women continue to endure severe exploitation and marginalization.

He highlighted the immense burden borne by Yemeni women due to the consequences of the US-Saudi aggression, noting that the war’s repercussions have disproportionately affected society at large, especially women. These effects, he stressed, are severe, widespread, and enduring, leaving indelible marks on the community.

Al-Mashat emphasized the harrowing plight faced by Yemeni and Palestinian women, who have become victims of atrocious crimes. Tens of thousands of them have tragically lost their lives, buried under the debris caused by bombings backed by the US and Israel targeting homes, farms, markets, and essential facilities. This devastating reality has unfolded amid a distressing backdrop of international silence.

The President pointed out that the most perilous form of violence against women in Yemen and Palestine is international in nature, involving the dismissal of crimes and violations they face, even justifying their killings based on alleged compliance with international law.

Additionally, President Al-Mashat shed light on various forms of violence against women, including their exclusion from employment for refusing to remove their hijab despite laws mandating its removal in workplaces and educational settings. He also highlighted the underreported crimes against girls in America, where they constitute a high percentage of victims facing numerous atrocities.

Questioning the priorities, President Al-Mashat posed the crucial inquiry: Shouldn’t safeguarding women take precedence by ending their systematic persecution, displacement, and demise due to lack of healthcare, medicine, and malnutrition, before deliberating on negotiable rights?

In conclusion, President Al-Mashat reiterated that Yemeni society is guided by the principles of the noble Islamic religion, which has bestowed upon women a high status, delineated their roles, and clarified their rightful participation, ensuring their dignified place and role in society.