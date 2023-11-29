Two Palestinian children killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin

At least two Palestinian children were killed on Wednesday by Israeli occupation forces during their ongoing aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Ministry of Health said that Adam Samer Al-Ghoul, 8, and Basil Suleiman Abu Al-Wafa, 15, were killed as a result of being shot by occupation forces in the city of Jenin.

The occupation forces continued their aggression against Jenin camp, where they launched a massive arrest campaign and evacuated citizens in Damj neighborhood from their homes amid violent confrontations.

According to Wafa news agency, the occupation forces, at gunpoint, forced the residents of Damj neighborhood to evacuate their homes after a massive destruction of homes and streets in the neighborhood, and bombed a house from a drone.

The occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in the camp.

The occupation bulldozers also demolished the infrastructure, including water, electricity, and sewage networks, and caused damage to several vehicles in the camp.

The occupation forces kidnapped one of the injured people from the ambulance while he was being transported to the hospital.