Large parade held in Sana’a in support of Palestine

This Saturday morning, Al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sana’a, witnessed a popular tactical combat parade entitled “Al-Aqsa Flood Batch,” with a large popular, and official presence on Saturday.

Formations of popular fighters who graduated from military courses marched in regular groups in Al-Sabeen Square, wearing popular costumes, carrying their rifles and weapons, and raising the Yemeni and Palestinian flags, freedom flags, and banners calling for a boycott of American and Zionist products.

The participants in the parade stressed that the Palestinian people and the mujahideen are not alone, saying, “We are with them and ready for jihad, and we are present and prepared for all options.” They declared their authorization to the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, to make the decisions necessary to support Palestine and Gaza in the face of US-Zionist aggression.

Warning to the United States

In his speech during the parade, member of the Supreme Political Council, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, directed a warning to Americans, saying, “Go back to where you came from,” stressing that the people of Yemen are “the people of jihad and will direct their guns toward the real enemy, Israel.”

Al-Houthi wondered about the role of the Arab regimes and whether these regimes would be satisfied with holding conferences only after the renewed aggression against Gaza, confirming that what is required of Saudi Arabia is to remove Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements from the terrorist list and place the Israeli entity on it.

Speeches were delivered during the event that affirmed, in their entirety, the readiness of the Yemeni people to participate in the battle to liberate Al-Aqsa and defend Palestine and Gaza and hailed the operations of the Yemeni armed forces against Zionist targets and interests in the depths of the enemy’s entity and in the Red Sea.

The participants in the parade, amounting to 16,000 fighters, participated in mobilization forces courses during the “Al-Aqsa Flood operation” and received open training from trainers in various military fields.