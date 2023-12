A citizen was killed Friday, by the fire of the Saudi enemy army in the Monabbih district of Saada governorate.

This heinous crime by the Saudi enemy is one of a long series of crimes against the Yemeni people over the past nine years.

The border areas in the Saada governorate witness repeated attacks by Saudi forces on citizens, their farms, homes, and properties with various types of weapons, resulting in the death and injury of thousands of victims