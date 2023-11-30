President Al-Mashat calls coalition to engage practically in confidence-building measures & warns from listening to warmongers

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that November 30 is a glorious day that expresses a chapter of jihad and struggle, and in its contents, a stage of the ongoing struggle between truth and falsehood, between darkness and light, good and evil.

In his speech Wednesday evening on the occasion of Independence Day, November 30, President Al-Mashat extended congratulations and blessings to the leader of the revolution, the Yemeni people, the armed and security forces, and all free sons and daughters of Yemen at home and abroad, on the fifty-sixth anniversary of the departure of the last soldier of the hateful colonialism from the smiling land of Aden.

President Al-Mashat called on everyone to hold the November 30 arbitration and to deal with it as an important station and an effective reference in reading and evaluating the positions of the parties on the external aggression against the Yemeni people, and on the presence of foreign forces in parts of Yemen’s waters and lands, and also in distinguishing positions on all ambitions and dangers facing the country.

His Excellency the President also called on all the people of Yemen to “confine themselves, on this great national occasion, to learning lessons and learnings only, while completely refraining from any celebratory manifestations, out of respect for the pain and sorrows of our people in sisterly Palestine, and to honor and glorify those pure souls that ascended to their creator and the pure blood that Gaza Hashem provided on behalf of our entire Arab and Islamic nation.”

He also called on Washington to make fundamental adjustments in its hostile behavior towards Yemen as it does not serve peace in the region, warning it of the consequences of any persistence or going to any escalation of any kind, stressing that all of this will not dissuade Yemen from its principled positions towards Palestine, also, any action that harms the interests of the Yemeni people will be tantamount to a declaration of war and will be dealt with on this basis.

President Al-Mashat addressed the coalition leadership, saying, “I remind the coalition leadership that we have come an important step together on the path to peace, and there is no longer any justification for any hesitation or reluctance to engage practically in confidence-building measures, especially with regard to the humanitarian and economic aspects.” In this context, he warned against the consequences of listening to or being influenced by war merchants.

He renewed the call to schedule executive steps and actually begin addressing the prisoner file and lift restrictions on Yemeni ports and airports and all issues, including arrangements for withdrawal from Yemeni lands and waters as soon as possible… Emphasizing openness to all approaches that aim to address the effects and repercussions of the unjust war in a way that serves the interests of the two neighboring countries and the region in general.