MR.Abdulsalam: UAE regime encourages ‘Israel’ to continue heinous crimes against Gaza

The official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, condemned the UAE’s reception of the head of the Zionist enemy entity at the UN climate summit, as it encouraged “Israel” to continue its heinous crimes against the people of Gaza.

In a post on X, Abdulsalam said: ”the conferences should be held to address Israeli atrocities, which he said have polluted “the humanitarian climate.”

“The humanitarian climate is polluted by Israel’s crimes and those who encourage, support, and assist it, and this is what requires conferences to confront, combat, and address it by all possible means.”