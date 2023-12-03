Hamas releases new combat footage of war in Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, revealed on Saturday new scenes of the heroic operations of its fighters against Zionist occupation forces on the battlefield in the areas of the incursion into the Gaza Strip.

The scenes showed Al-Qassam fighters targeting the enemy vehicles and soldiers in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

بالفيديو | مشاهد من التحام مجاهدي كتائب القسام مع آليات وجنود العدو في بيت حانون شمال قطاع غزة

