Al-Houthi comments on Security Council’s decision regarding Somalia

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, commented on the Security Council’s decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia.

“The effective and real decision that the Security Council must approve is the ban on American weapons from use and export,” Al-Houthi said in his post on X.

مجلس الامن رفع الحظر عن الاسلحة للصومال

ان القرار الفعال والحقيقي الذي على مجلس الامن اقراره

هو قرار حظر الأسلحة الأمريكية من الاستخدام والتصدير فهي التي تقوم بالابادة وارتكاب مجازر وجرائم إرهابية في #غزة

كما ترتكب الأسلحة الامريكية نفس الإرهاب والجرائم والمجازر في #اليمن…

— محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) December 2, 2023

He said that American weapons are the ones responsible for carrying out genocide, committing massacres, and terrorist crimes in Gaza, as they did in Yemen