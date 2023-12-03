Over 300 Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation massacre in Gaza’s Al-Shujaiya neighborhood

More than 300 Palestinians were killed in a horrific massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation forces by bombing 50 residential buildings in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza, on Saturday.

The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that more than 300 civilians were killed in an initial toll in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood massacre in the residential square, which contains at least 1,000 people who were buried under the rubble.

Palestinian media sources reported that 60 bodies had been recovered so far.

The government media office reported a brutal massacre by the Zionist occupation army in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, where over 50 residential buildings were destroyed above their residents’ heads.

The media office held the American administration, led by President Joe Biden and the Foreign Minister, accountable for the genocidal war committed by the Israeli occupation army, including its comprehensive war on the Gaza Strip and all aspects of life.

The US gave the Zionist occupation the green light to continue the brutal war of extermination against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Shujaiya neighborhood massacre occurred shortly after the occupation bombing of a 6-story building in Jabalia camp, resulting in over 100 martyrs, including dozens of displaced residents.

The media office urged the international community and free countries to intervene to stop this crazy war, which has claimed the lives of more than 15,200 martyrs and over 40,000 wounded.