Yemeni naval forces target two more Zionist ships in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Yemeni naval forces carried out an operation targeting two Israeli ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in a support operation for Gaza , Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement issued this evening.

“Following the directives of Commander Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi, may Allah protect him, and in response to the demands of our great Yemeni people and the calls of the free men of our Arab and Islamic nation to fully support the choices of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance: this morning, with the help of Allah the Almighty, the Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against two “Israeli” ships at Bab Al-Mandab, namely the ship “Unity Explorer” and the ship “Number Nine,” where the first ship was targeted with a naval missile and the second with a marine drone,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e explained.

He affirmed that the operation came after the two ships ignored the warning messages from the Yemeni Naval Forces.

Sare’e continued: “The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to prevent “Israeli” ships from navigating in the Red and Arabian Seas until the “Israeli” aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops.”

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to all “Israeli” ships or those associated with “Israelis” that they will become a legitimate target if they violate [the ban], as has been stated in this statement and previous statements issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.”