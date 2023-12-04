Several Palestinian civilians killed as Zionist drone targets entrance of Kamal Adwan hospital

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and injured, including children and women, in a pre-midnight Zionist strike that targeted the northern gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, media sources reported on Monday.

An Israeli drone fired a missile targeting the northern gate of Kamal Adwan hospital, killing at least four people, and wounding at least nine others.

Local sources said that the ongoing intensive Israeli strikes left people unable to bury the bodies that were left on the ground in front and inside the hospital, stating that over 35 bodies needed to be buried.

According to sources, at least 99 bodies have been brought to Kamal Adwan Hospital since Sunday morning.

In a later development, Israeli warplanes shelled residential blocks around and near the hospitals in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, which resulted in the killing of and wounding of dozens of people. Sources said that the Kamal Adwan was packed full of injured people.

Israeli occupation forces continued their aggression against the Strip, launching in the past few hours a series of violent air raids on densely populated neighborhoods, leaving many killed and injured.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation committed many massacres across Gaza, bombing civilian homes without any prior warning as part of the genocide it is committing against the people of the Strip.

The toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 rose to 15,523, in addition to 41,316 injured. Seventy percent of the victims were children and women. 281 health personnel were killed and hundreds were injured