Hamas salutes Yemen for its naval operations against Zionist entity

The leading member of Hamas movement, Osama Hamdan, has saluted Yemen for its efforts in support of the Palestinian people.

Hamdan said during a press conference from Beirut: “We salute our brothers in Yemen for their efforts and jihad, the latest of which was announced by the spokesman for the Yemeni army.”

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Sunday evening that they had targeted two Israeli ships in Bab al-Mandab, which are the “Unity Explorer” ship and the “Number Nine” ship. The first ship was targeted by a naval missile and the second ship by a naval drone after the two ships rejected warning messages from the Yemeni naval forces.