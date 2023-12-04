Al-Houthi reveals Egypt’s benefit from Yemeni naval forces’ operations

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, has revealed the benefit that Egypt will gain from the naval operations of Yemeni armed forces.

“After the Yemeni navy operations in support of Gaza, we say to our Egyptian brothers that the occupying Zionist entity’s dream of establishing the Ben Gurion Canal is a thing of the past,” al-Houthi said in a post on the “X” platform.

بفضل الله

بعد عمليات البحرية اليمنية نصرة ل #غزة نقول للاخوة الاشقاء المصريين

حلم الكيان المحتل بشق قناة بن غوريون بات من الماضي .#لا_تكن_ذيل_إسرائيل_باشاعاتك

— محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) December 3, 2023