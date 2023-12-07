17 Martyrs, dozens injured in Zionist aggression on Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians were martyred and dozens of others were injured on Thursday morning in the Zionist enemy aircraft bombing a house in al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that at least 17 citizens were martyred and dozens were injured, most of them children and women, in a Zionist raid that targeted al-Mashi’s house in al-Maghazi camp, noting that the house was housing displaced families, causing damage to a neighboring house.

At least six citizens were also martyred and others were injured in enemy aircraft bombing a house in al-Shaboura camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Enemy aircraft launched raids on the homes of Asfoura, al-Najjar, Abu al-Asal, and Aweidah families on al-Nuzha Street and the vicinity of al-Khalafa Mosque.

The occupation artillery also bombed Abu Hussein School in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, causing a number of martyrs and wounded.

Enemy aircraft also bombed Jabalia camp with internationally banned phosphorus bombs, causing a number of martyrs and injuries, leading to fires.

Citizens in Jabalia camp were forced to bury dozens of martyrs in a mass grave inside the camp with the continued Zionist bombing and the siege of the camp by occupation tanks and snipers.

In the southern Gaza Strip, enemy aircraft continued raids on citizens’ homes and on various parts of Khan Yunis governorate, coinciding with the intense bombardment of the coast of Khan Yunis and Rafah by occupation warboats.