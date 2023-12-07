Rocketry force launches batch of ballistic missiles at military targets of Zionist entity

Rocketry force of the Yemeni Armed Forces launched on Wednesday a batch of ballistic missiles at military targets of the Israeli entity in the Umm al-Rashrash area, south of occupied Palestine.

The Armed Forces confirmed in a statement issued that they are continuing to carry out their military operations against the Israeli enemy, as well as implementing the decision to prevent Israeli ships from sailing in the Arab and Red Seas in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and until the aggression against Gaza stops.