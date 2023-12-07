Aggression forces kidnapped a displaced woman in Ubaida Valley in Marib

A security force affiliated with the mercenaries of the US-Saudi aggression kidnapped a woman, one of Bilal’s grandchildren, from one of the displaced persons’ camps in Wadi Ubaida in Ma’rib.

A local source explained that crews belonging to the aggression’s mercenaries stormed a camp for the displaced in the Al Shabwan area, and kidnapped the citizen Fayrouz Saleh Ali Nasser Muzaffar, 49 years old, the wife of the citizen Abdullah Ali Qirat Al-Hawani, in front of her children and husband, and took her to an unknown destination.

The source indicated that the family of citizen Al-Hawani, who is displaced from the Raghwan district, is living in a state of fear after the head of the family was kidnapped, and her family was intimidated when they tried to prevent the gunmen from reaching them.

The kidnapped woman’s family appealed to human rights and humanitarian organizations, sheikhs, and tribal dignitaries to take urgent action to release the kidnapped Fayrouz and reveal her fate, stressing that she suffers from diabetes and her health condition is deteriorating.