Gaza Health: 800,000 residents of the north are without health care system

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Wednesday, that 800,000 residents of the northern Gaza Strip “are now without health care system,” warning of “genocidal crimes committed by Israel in the northern Gaza Strip.”

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said in a statement, “The Israeli occupation deliberately liquidates the health presence in northern Gaza.

He added, “The Israeli occupation is carrying out genocidal crimes in northern Gaza,” and stated that “800,000 residents of northern Gaza are now without health care coverage.”

Al-Qudra stated in another statement that “Al-Baptist Hospital in Gaza lost its capabilities in the face of the large number of casualties,” adding that “the wounded are bleeding to death.

He added: “We are working to operate what we can of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex to receive the wounded, but we are facing great difficulties and need the support and protection of international institutions.”

The Gaza Ministry of Health said, “More than 400,000 people in the northern Gaza Strip have become completely without medical services, as the genocide against the Palestinian people continues.”

Since last October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, which as of Tuesday evening left 16,248 dead, including 7,112 children and 4,885 women, in addition to 43,616 wounded, in addition to massive destruction of infrastructure and an “unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe.” unprecedented,” according to official Palestinian and UN sources.