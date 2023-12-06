At least 28 Zionist military vehicles destroyed in Gaza in one day

Over the last 24 hours, Al-Qassam Brigades managed to completely or partially destroy 28 Zionist military vehicles in all the combat fronts in the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Monday evening.

He explained that Al-Qassam fighters targeted the infiltrating Zionist forces at their bases and positions with anti-fortification shells and anti-personnel explosives, engaged them at close range, and confirmed deaths among them.

They also bombarded the military gatherings with heavy-caliber mortar shells and directed intense rocket barrages towards various targets at different ranges inside the Zionist entity, Abu Obeida said.