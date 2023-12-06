President Al-Mashat signs law criminalizing recognition of “Israel”

President of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mahdi Al-Mashat, signed on Tuesday a law to ban and criminalize recognition of the Zionist enemy entity and normalization with it.

President Al-Mashat stressed that “normalization with the Israeli enemy entity is a betrayal of the Arab and Islamic nation, Islam, and the peoples, and that the normalization regimes are authentic tools in the context of the Zionist project, and all their actions serve it.”

He pointed out that the law would allow Yemen to move more effectively and officially in confronting the Zionist entity and supporting the Palestinian people and resistance.

The law prohibiting and criminalizing recognition of the enemy and normalization with it expresses all the free people of the world, not just Yemen, he added.

He confirmed that “Yemen’s position in supporting the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance cannot be reversed.”

“We will continue to target the Zionist entity in all possible ways until its aggression and genocide of brothers in Gaza stop,” Al-Mashat explained.