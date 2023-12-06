MR.Hussein Al-Azzi warns of 50 years of exhausting problems

Deputy Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, warned against committing any foolishness by the forces of global arrogance, especially in the Red Sea.

Al-Ezzi said in a blog post on the X platform “Sanaa can write the phrase: (Closed until further notice), but it does not want to.”

He added, “Therefore, I repeat my advice to avoid any provocation, and before forming any force, pick up your international laws from under Netanyahu’s feet. It is not good for any escalation with Yemen, as this may cost you 50 years of exhausting problems.”

Al-Ezzi stressed, “We will not leave Gaza until you stop your aggression against it.”