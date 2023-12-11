Yemeni Deputy Foreign Minister affirms that more severe options are still waiting for the Zionist state

Deputy Foreign Minister in Sana’a, Hussein Al-Ezzi, confirmed on Sunday that Sanaa’s harshest options have not yet begun in the battle to confront the Zionist entity.

Al-Ezzi said in his account on the “X” platform: “As a fighter for peace believing that clarity might help, I find it my duty to say honestly that the harshest choices of Sana’a have not yet begun.”

He pointed out that it is still possible to avoid “fires and the complications of war expansion in the region,” stressing the need to adhere to what was stated in the statement of the Yemeni army spokesman.

On Saturday, the Yemeni armed forces announced that they would prevent the passage of any ship towards the Zionist entity of any nationality, warning companies against dealing with “Israeli” ports.