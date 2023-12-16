Massive rallies held in Sana’a, other Yemeni provinces in support of Gaza steadfastness, Palestinian resistance

The capital, Sana’a, and other Yemeni provinces witnessed on Friday afternoon massive rallies in support of the steadfastness of Gaza and the Palestinian resistance.

Participants in the rallies carried Palestinian flags, chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people and resistance, calling on the Yemeni armed forces to continue strikes against the Zionist entity and its interests.

During the rallies, the armed forces’ spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, delivered a statement in which he revealed the targeting of two container ships that were heading to the Israeli entity.

The rallies’ statement affirmed that Yemen’s missiles and marches against the enemy would not stop until it stops its aggression, massacres and crimes, blessing at the same time the decision to prevent the passage of ships to and from the occupied ports in Palestine.

“Yemen is not looking for rivalry with any country in the world except the criminal Zionist enemy,” the statement said.

The statement confirmed the continuation of Yemeni people’s campaign of economic boycott of American and Israeli goods and the companies that support them, calling on the free people of the nation to carry out an economic boycott as the least that can be done to support Palestine people.