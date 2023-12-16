Yemeni forces attack two ships bound for “Israel” in less than 12 hours

In less than 12 hours, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Sare’e announced in a statement published on Friday afternoon that the Yemeni Navy attacked two container ships “MSC Alanya and MSC PALATIUM III”, which were heading to the Israeli entity with two missiles.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people, who are currently subjected to killing, destruction, and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in execution of the directives of our leader Abdulmalik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi, may God protect him, and in response to the calls of the free people of our great Yemeni people and the sons of our nation. The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a military operation against two container ships, MSC Alanya and MSC PALATIUM III, which were headed towards the “Israeli” entity. They were targeted with two appropriate maritime missiles,” Brigadier General Yehya Sare’e said.

Sare’e confirmed that the attacks on the ships came after their crews refused to respond to the calls of the Yemeni naval forces and also to the warning fire messages.

He added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces assure all ships headed to all ports around the world, except “Israeli” ports, that they will not be harmed and should keep their identification systems open.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to target any ship that violates what is stated in its previous statements, he stressed

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “ The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their continued prevention of all ships headed to “Israeli” ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas until what is needed by our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip, including food and medicine, is brought in.”