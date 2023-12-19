MR.Mohammad Ali al-Houthi: Yemen will respond to all Zionist and imperialist aggression

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, stated on Monday that Yemeni armed forces are utilizing reciprocal treatment with the Zionist entity to stop aggression and terrorist attacks supported by America in Gaza.

In a post on his account on the “X,” Al-Houthi addressed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in response to his statements regarding America’s work to establish an international alliance to confront the Yemeni armed forces and protect Israeli ships, saying, “Whoever does not possess humanity has no right to lecture others about it.”

“Your visit today to the occupied Palestinian territories is nothing but the visit of a devil who supports criminal Israelis to continue their killing and siege,” Al-Houthi added, addressing the US Defense Secretary.