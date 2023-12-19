Hamas thanks Yemen for continuous support to Palestinian cause

The Hamas movement renewed its appreciation for the position of Yemen and its armed forces in preventing the passage of ships bound for the Zionist entity ports in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

The prominent member of the movement, Osama Hamdan, said during his press conference on Monday from Beirut, “We confirmed and confirm our appreciation and respect for the courage of our brothers in Yemen and the Yemeni armed forces and their position in preventing ships sailing to Zionist ports from passing through the Red Sea.”

Earlier on Monday, the Yemeni armed forces announced that they had targeted two ships linked to the Zionist entity as part of their operations against the Zionist entity and its interests that they declared at the beginning of the Zionist aggression against Gaza.