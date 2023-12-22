President Al-Mashat congratulates junior national team on winning West Asian Championship

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, congratulated the national junior team on its well-deserved victory in the 10th West Asian Junior Championship, held in Sultanate of Oman.

The President praised the high level of honorable performance provided by the national team’s stars throughout the tournament matches, leading to the final match against the Saudi national team and winning the championship title for the second time.

The national team’s crowning of the championship title for the second time in the last three occasions was considered evidence of the development of the Yemeni sports movement despite the circumstances and difficulties facing the Cubs as a result of the American-Saudi aggression and blockade, so that they are at the forefront of national teams at different age levels.

He pointed out that this well-deserved victory embodied the determination of the players of the national junior team and their overcoming the difficulties imposed by the American-Saudi aggression and blockade, stressing that this victory brought great joy to all Yemenis.

President Al-Mashat congratulated the leadership of the national team, the coaching staff, and everyone who contributed to achieving this victory, which represents a victory for the sports front and expresses the status that Yemen and the Yemenis deserve.