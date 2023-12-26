Palestinian Resistance factions carry out several operations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza

Palestinian Resistance factions announced a number of operations targeting Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in the central Gaza Strip, Gaza City, and Khan Younis, on Tuesday morning.

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades announced a series of operations, all of which took place to the east of al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, to the south of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam fighters targeted two Israeli Mekrava tanks with al-Yassin tandem rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), confirming direct hits in two distinct operations.

Later, the Resistance faction’s fighters targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) in the same axis of confrontation. The Brigades confirmed that the Israeli occupation soldiers were on board the APC and that a direct hit to the vehicle killed and injured its crewmembers.

Al-Qassam fighters also monitored that an Israeli military rescue helicopter arrived at the scene to transport the casualties.

Source: Al-Mayadeen