New major rallies in solidarity with Palestine held across Yemen

The Yemeni people took to the streets in a massive gathering of millions in Sana’a and other governorates, on Friday, in marches titled “With You Until Victory.”

The large and exceptional crowds denounced the ongoing Zionist aggression on Gaza, and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in occupied Palestine.

The participating masses in the march raised Palestinian and Yemeni flags and slogans denouncing the oppressors, affirming their readiness and preparedness to sacrifice and support Al-Aqsa and the oppressed Palestinian people.

Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Habtoor, the prime minister, addressed the Yemeni people gathered in Sabaeen Square in Sanaa.

He clarified that the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, explicitly declared that the people of Gaza and Palestine are not alone, as the masses of our people in the demonstrations stand with them.

He pointed out that the leader made his historic decision to strike all ships belonging to the Zionist entity and all foreign ships heading towards its ports based on religious, national, and humanitarian principles.

Bin Habtoor said, “The leader of the revolution was right when he declared it to awaken the Arab, human, and Islamic conscience, because the criminal Zionist enemy has killed nearly 22,000 and injured more than 55,000 others until this moment.”

Criticizing the Arab regimes’ rulers, Bin Habtoor said, “These leaders have no good in them, neither for themselves nor for their peoples, nor for the entire nation. Therefore, only the free people in our Arab and Islamic world are the ones who stood with Palestine and with Gaza.”

He added, “Palestine must be free from the dirty Zionist entity that has occupied its land for 75 years, and Palestine will, God willing, be free and defiant with the determination of courageous men.”

The statement of the march praised the heroic operations of the Armed Forces, demanding the continued imposition of the naval blockade on the enemy.