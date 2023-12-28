Yemeni military and security commanders hold extraordinary meeting in Hodeidah

Leaders of the Yemeni armed forces and security held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to review the latest developments in the regional arena and in the American-Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The meeting confirmed the readiness of military and security forces to implement the directives of Revolution Leader Sayyid Abdulmalik Al-Houthi in his last speech and deter any attempts to dissuade Yemen from its principled stance on oppressed Palestinian people.

The leaders of the armed forces and security discussed the options presented regarding the tensions created by the Americans in the Red Sea to protect Israeli ships and those heading to occupied Palestinian ports.

They warned America and its allies against the consequences of militarizing the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden and harming the security of international navigation in the service of the occupying Israeli entity.

At the meeting, the Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Al-Atfi, stated that the Republic of Yemen has many strategic options that it would not hesitate to take whenever it was forced to do so.

For his part, the Minister of Interior, Major General Abdulkarim Al-Houthi, confirmed that all security forces are on alert, highly prepared, and fully ready to carry out their duty in joint coordination with the armed forces to implement the directives of the revolution leader.