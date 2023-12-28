MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: International waterways secure, hundreds of ships pass daily through the Red Sea

Mohammed Abdulsalam, Head of the National Delegation, affirmed the safety and stability of the international waterways in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, underscoring the daily passage of hundreds of ships through the Red Sea.

Commenting on the announcement of a US naval coalition in the Red Sea, Abdulsalam told Euro News: “The American coalition in the Red Sea is solely aimed at protecting Israel, failing to persuade the world of any risks in the Red Sea or the Arabian Sea.”

“Sana’a explicitly stated that only Israeli ships, those heading to Israel, or affiliated vessels are targeted, while all other ships worldwide are not targeted,” he added.

He emphasized the safety and stability of international waterways, evident from the daily passage of hundreds of vessels through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, except for Israeli vessels.

Regarding the withdrawal of certain countries like Spain, France, and Italy from the US coalition, Abdulsalam explained that the state of confusion and lack of interaction with this coalition is the result of the lack of acceptable legitimacy, neither from a moral nor from a legal. “These nations are aware that their ships navigate the Red Sea daily,” he noted, highlighting the regular communication of Yemeni Naval Forces with all ships.

He regarded the US pressure on specific companies to avoid the Red Sea as an attempt to coerce some nations into joining the coalition to protect Israel, reiterating the safety of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, excluding Israeli vessels.

“We’ve been in contact with several countries that confirmed their absence from the Red Sea. Some countries mentioned in this coalition have informed us that they will be present in the two seas solely for coordinating with their ships and certain protective vessels,” Abdulsalam added.

“Yemen’s blockade against the Zionist enemy is founded on religious, ethical, humanitarian, national, and patriotic principles. Sana’a understands the consequences of this decision, yet the gravest repercussions would result from abandoning the Palestinian cause. We fear neglecting the Palestinian issue more than any other party’s reaction.”

He pointed to the emerging effects of Yemen’s blockade on the enemy, citing statements from American and Zionist leaders, decreased availability of consumer goods, rising prices, increased transportation and maritime insurance costs, and the transit of ships through the Cape of Good Hope.

Abdulsalam highlighted Yemen’s pressure’s effects through negotiations and messages, where aid could be directed to Gaza in response to Yemen’s demands. Oman played a role in delivering aid to Palestine and initiating humanitarian treatments.

He affirmed, “Yemen stands with the Palestinian people in this battle until achieving complete victory or accomplishing objectives by ending the blockade on Gaza. Yemen’s role in the Al-Aqsa Storm battle won’t end; the country will persist in supporting the Palestinian cause till the end.”