Yemeni military spokesman details six crucial points in new statement

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces in Sana’a, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, announced on Friday six main points regarding this crucial stage that Yemen and the Arab and Islamic countries are going through in light of the brutal Zionist aggression on Palestine.

“First: The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the American enemy of the dangers of escalating against our country and our people. We also warn all countries that the Americans seek to involve or implicate in protecting the ships of the Zionist enemy.

Second: The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to defend and confront any aggression as part of their religious and national duties and responsibilities.

Third: Our position in Yemen towards the Palestinian cause and the plight of the Palestinian people is firm, principled, and will not change or alter, regardless of developments and challenges.

Fourth: The Yemeni Armed Forces are fully prepared and militarily ready to implement the directives of the leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, may Allah preserve him, at any moment to face any aggression against our country and our people.

Fifth: The American enemy must take into consideration the warnings of the leader, may Allah preserve him, stated in his latest speech. He is a man of action and words, relying on Allah Almighty, and supported by a free and proud fighting people, which continuously and permanently embodied in the massive popular demonstrations in all squares and fields, the latest being today’s demonstrations.

Sixth: The Armed Forces urge all peoples of our [Arab and Islamic] nation to come out in support of Palestine and reject the American-Israeli” aggression on Gaza and all peoples and countries that stand with the plight of the Palestinian people.”