Journalist, members of his family killed by Zionist airstrike on Nuseirat refugee camp

An Israeli airstrike on Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early this morning killed a journalist and several members of his family, Palestinian sources reported.

According to the sources, the Israeli warplanes bombed the home of journalist Jaber Abu Hidros killing him and several members of his family.

The Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, since the seventh of last October, which has led to the martyrdom of more than 21,000 Palestinians and the injury of 55,000 others, most of them children and women, while thousands remain missing under the rubble.