At least 21,000 Palestinians massacred by Zionist attack on Gaza since October 7

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said on Saturday that the victims of the Zionist aggression had risen to 21,672 martyrs, in addition to 56,165 wounded since October 7.

Al-Qudra added during a press conference today that the Zionist occupation army committed 14 massacres within one day, killing 165 civilians and injuring 250 others.

He explained that 70% of the victims were children and women.