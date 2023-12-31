UN: Almost half of Gaza population in acute risk of famine

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees reiterated on Saturday that Gaza is grappling with catastrophic hunger and nearly half of the population is at a risk of famine.

“People are hungry and just desperate for food,” Thomas White, the director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said on X, adding: “40% of the population at risk of famine.”

“More regular supplies needed. We require safe and sustainable humanitarian access everywhere, including to the North of Gaza,” he added.

Since attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, the Israeli occupation has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 21,000 Palestinians and injuring many more, according to local health authorities.