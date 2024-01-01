Abdulsalam and Iranian Official Discuss Mutual Interests, Regional Security

The Head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in Tehran on Sunday.

التقينا اليوم أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي أكبر أحمديان لبحث القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وللتأكيد على أهمية مساندة الشعب الفلسطيني ومقاومته الباسلة في غزة، وأن هذه مسؤولية يجب على شعوب المنطقة أن تضطلع بها، كون العدوان الإسرائيلي على القطاع تهديد للجميع.

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) December 31, 2023

According to the Iranian Mehr news agency, the two sides discussed mutual interests and security developments in the region during the meeting.

Ahmadian praised the steadfastness of the Yemeni government and people during the difficult years, and also commended Yemen’s courageous actions in supporting the Palestinian people in repelling aggression and brutal attacks by the Israeli enemy.

The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October.