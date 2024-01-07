Ansarullah condemns US attack on PMF in Baghdad

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah extended its condolences and support to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq following the martyrdom of the esteemed leader, Hajj Mushtaq Taleb Al-Saadi, and his companion during the recent US occupation raid in Baghdad last Thursday.

Ansarullah’s Political Bureau emphasized that this martyrdom underscores the tremendous efforts made by the PMF, across all its units, in opposing the US occupation and backing the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

On Thursday, an Iraqi security source reported an aerial bombardment by a drone targeting the logistical support headquarters of the PMF’s 12th Brigade “Al-Nujaba” near the Iraqi Police College in eastern Baghdad.

Al-Nujaba Movement announced on the same day the death of the Assistant Commander of Baghdad Belt Operations at the PMF, Mushtaq Talib Al-Saadi (Abu Taqwa), due to the “cowardly American attack on the logistical support headquarters in Baghdad.”