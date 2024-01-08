MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: Martyrdom of Gaza journalists exposes western propaganda and lies

The official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed on Sunday that with the martyrdom of every journalist in Gaza, including Mustafa Thariya and Hamza al-Dahdouh, Western propaganda collapses, and its falsehoods and lies are exposed.

“To the Palestinian journalists, you are the living bearers of a message, martyrs of a cause that will remain alive and never die,” Abdulsalam said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

أكثر من 100 صحفي قضى شهيدا بغارات العدو الصهيوني في غزة حيث تجري المذبحة الصهيوأمريكية للشهر الرابع على التوالي وأمام مرأى ومسمع الدول الغربية التي صدعت رأس العالم بالديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان وحرية الرأي والتعبير، ومع استشهاد كل صحفي في غزة وآخرهم مصطفى ثريا وحمزة الدحدوح تسقط…

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) January 7, 2024

“You convey a humanitarian message by exposing your oppression to the world. Through the martyrdom of your colleagues, you condemn the falsehoods of Western propaganda,” he added.

Abdulsalam highlighted that over 100 journalists have been killed by the Zionist enemy’s airstrikes in Gaza. This occurred in full view and hearing of Western countries claiming to champion democracy, human rights and freedom of opinion.