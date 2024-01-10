Yemeni Armed Forces announce targeting of an American ship that was providing support to Zionist entity

The Yemeni armed forces announced that they had carried out a military operation targeting an American ship that was providing support to the Zionist entity.

The Armed Forces explained in a statement issued on Wednesday that the Navy, the Missile Force, and the Unmanned Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a joint military operation with a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones targeting an American ship that was providing support to the Zionist entity.

It indicated that this operation came as a preliminary response to the treacherous attack on the Yemeni naval forces by the American enemy forces on Sunday the 18th of Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 AH.

The Yemeni Armed Forces affirmed that “they will not hesitate to deal appropriately with all hostile threats within the right of legitimate defense of our country, our people, and our nation.”

It also confirmed that it will continue to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from navigating in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The statement pointed out that the Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their full commitment to the continuation of shipping traffic in the Red and Arabian Seas to all destinations except the ports of occupied Palestine.

Sana’a 28 Jumada al-Akhirah 1445 AH

Corresponding to January 10, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces