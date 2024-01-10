Al-Qassam: 42military vehicles destroyed and 22 Zionist soldiers killed

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Tuesday that it had killed soldiers and destroyed Israeli military vehicles in a number of fighting fronts in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam” said, in a series of statements on the Telegram platform, that it was able to “snipe 4 Zionist soldiers with the Qassam “Ghoul” rifle east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

It added that its fighters were able to “target a Zionist foot force with machine guns, and cause its members to be killed or wounded, near Al-Sika Street, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.” Then they targeted “a Hummer jeep” that arrived to rescue the force with an RPG shell, and achieved Direct casualties.”

In the same area, the fighters blew up “two tunnels with the occupation forces as soon as they approached the eyes of the tunnels, killing and wounding the enemy soldiers.”

In the south of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, “Al-Qassam” fighters destroyed a “Merkvah” tank with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell and it caught fire. They also fired mortar shells at “the infiltrating enemy soldiers and vehicles,” according to a statement.

Al-Qassam also said that its fighters “targeted a Zionist foot force with an anti-personnel device, killing and wounding it in the Bani Suhaila area, east of Khan Yunis.”