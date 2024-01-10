The entire family of Palestine TV director Samir Radhi was martyred

Palestine TV journalist Samir Radi bid farewell to his daughter, son, and wife after they were martyred in the occupation bombing of their home in the Gaza Strip.

“This is Dina, she is 6 years old, my only daughter with three children,” Radi said while holding his daughter.

He added, “I lost my first son, Hamza, I lost their mother, I lost my beloved Dina. She was my whole life. There is no life after Dina.”

He continued, “God suffices me, and He is the best disposer of affairs against everyone who conspired against us, and against everyone who failed us. Praise be to God in every situation. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”