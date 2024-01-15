MR.Mohammed al-Houthi: US and UK are threat to world and global trade with their terrorist attacks

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said on Saturday that “the Americans and the British are working to threaten the world and global trade through their illegal terrorist actions.”

Al-Houthi confirmed in his account on the “X” platform that the Americans and the British are the ones preventing the passage of ships in the Red Sea.

“The American, through the directives issued by the Joint Naval Forces, which he commands, to the Ships Association to stop passage, proved that he is the one who threatens the Suez Canal and holds companies responsible for his wrong and terrorist behaviour,” Al-Houthi explained.

Al-Houthi stressed that the most effective solution is to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and lift the siege on it instead of the barbaric strikes directed against Yemen, which was certainly the reason for the issuance of American directives to stop the passage of ships through Bab al-Mandab Strait.

On Friday, the Oil Tankers Association revealed that it had received instructions from the joint naval forces led by America to stay away from Bab al-Mandab for several days after an American and British aggression was launched against Yemen last Thursday night.