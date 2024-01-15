Al-Qassam bombs Zionist enemy colonies from places where occupation forces are located

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, launched a missile attack on the occupied city of Ashdod from places where the Israeli occupation forces were located, a leader in the brigades said on Sunday.

This comes 100 days after the Zionist aggression against Gaza and the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

Al-Qassam bombed the occupied city of Ashdod with a barrage of missiles of “Maqadma M75” style in response to the massacres against civilians.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its members were able to target a foot force of the occupation army with an anti-personnel missile, killing and wounding it south of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.