MR.Mohammed Abdulsalam: US and British attacks will not deter Yemen and will change nothing

The head of National Delegation, Mohammed Abdusalam, has affirmed that the American aggression against Yemen will not deter the Yemeni Armed Forces from fulfilling their religious, humanitarian, and moral commitment to support the Palestinian people.

In a post on his X account, Abdusalam stated, “On the 100th day of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, we confirm that hostile actions by America against Yemen will not deter the Armed Forces from continuing to fulfill their religious, humanitarian, and moral commitment in support of the Palestinian people and their brave resistance. This includes the ongoing targeting of Israeli ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

نقلا عن رويترز :

قال محمد عبدالسلام كبير مفاوضي الحوثيين يوم الاثنين إن موقف الجماعة لم يتغير بعد الضربات التي قادتها الولايات المتحدة، وأشار إلى أن الضربات ستستمر على السفن المتجهة إلى إسرائيل.

وقال لرويترز “موقفنا من أحداث فلسطين والعدوان على غزة لم يتغير ولن يتغير لا بعد…

— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) January 15, 2024

He also drew attention to the frequent flights of American enemy aircraft near Yemeni airspace and coastal areas, which constitute a persistent act of aggression against Yemen and a blatant violation of national sovereignty.