Greek ship bound for “Israel” targeted and struck by Yemeni forces

The Yemeni naval forces carried out on Tuesday a targeting operation against the Greek ship “Zogravia”, which was heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, with a number of suitable naval missiles.

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people, who are subjected to aggression and siege in the Gaza Strip: The Naval Forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a targeting operation of the “Zogravia” ship, which was headed to the ports of occupied Palestine. This was carried out with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the hit was direct,” the official spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’e said in the statement.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم

قال تعالى: { إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ یُحِبُّ ٱلَّذِینَ یُقَـٰتِلُونَ فِی سَبِیلِهِۦ صَفࣰّا كَأَنَّهُم بُنۡیَـٰنࣱ مَّرۡصُوصࣱ } صدقَ اللهُ العظيم

انتصاراً لمظلوميةِ الشعبِ الفلسطينيِّ الذي يتعرضُ للعدوانِ والحصارِ في قطاعِ… pic.twitter.com/Wffi54j1iS

Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e confirmed that the targeting operation of the ship came after its crew refused the calls from the naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages.

Sare’e added, “The Yemeni armed forces continue to carry out their military operations and implement the decision to prevent Israeli navigation in the Arab and Red Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

The military spokesman concluded his statement by saying: “The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to take all defensive and offensive measures within the legitimate right to defend dear Yemen and in confirmation of continued practical solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.”